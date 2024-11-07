Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s friendship with the Beckhams

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “not happy” with her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s friendship with David and Victoria Beckham.

An insider told In Touch Weekly, “JLo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close.”

“They used to hang out a lot. After she and Marc split, she and Victoria drifted apart, but she still considers her a friend,” remarked the confidant.

The Beckhams are also turning their attention to a new friend, Ben, which is why sources revealed that the 55-year-old diva is full of resentment.

The insider shared that J.Lo “isn’t letting go of the idea that her ex-husband is still trying to mess with her head.”

“She’s convinced he’s only doing it to spite her, because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though JLo swears she suggested it multiple times,” explained the tipster.

“Now all of a sudden, Ben is throwing himself around a lot of JLo’s old friends and just basically scavenging. She flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her,” the source added.

Another source spilled to the publication that even though the Atlas actress “claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite."

“As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she’s still just as obsessed as ever,” said the confidant. “The way Ben tells it, all he wants to do is put JLo in his rearview and isn’t thinking of her at all.”