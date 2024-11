Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in Baseball United Arab Classic campaign opener

Pakistan's Baseball team poses for a picture – Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan made a strong start in the Baseball United Arab Classic, defeating Bangladesh 10-0 in their opening group match in Dubai.

Pitcher Jibran Murtaza delivered an outstanding performance, while Mohammad Hussain, Zain, and Waseem contributed significantly to the win.

Hussain also hit a rare ballpark home run, boosting Pakistan’s lead.

Pakistan Baseball team in action at Baseball United Arab Classic - Reporter

Pakistan, ranked 38th in the global baseball ranking, are set to play their second group match tonight at 9:30pm (PKT) against the newly formed baseball team of the UAE.

Pakistan are placed in group A in this nine-team tournament, alongside India, Bangladesh, UAE, and Afghanistan.

The blockbuster Pakistan vs India game will be played on Friday evening.

Pakistan's squad for the tournament includes Sameer Ahmed Khatri, Zan Shariff Von Schlegell, Amar Bilal Mahmood, Iyad Ansari, Pierce Romail Khan, Moosa Nonomiya (Khizer Hayat), Syed Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Shah, Hasnain Jan, Syed Muhib Shah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Amjad Aslam, Shahzad Ahmad, Wasim Akram, Musharaf Khan, Jibran Aman Murtaza, Wahid, Faisal Hayat, Hussain Imam Shah, Umair Imdad Bhatti.