Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come to crossroads in their relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just wound up at a very substantial crossroads and its all because of the backlash and rumors they are fighting off.

These claims and comments have been made by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ circle.

They broke everything while speaking to OK magazine, and began by highlighting the “embarrassment” that followed the backlash they suffered.

According to the insider, the duo ended up at a “crossroads” after all of this.

They source was also quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry are used to the criticism and backlash and try not to let it bother them. They have had to go through so much during their eight-year relationship and are certain nothing can break them.”

“Whatever happens, they will support each other. Nobody thought they would survive leaving the royals and that the stress of uprooting their entire lives would take its toll.”

“As well as Harry cutting off his family, Meghan only now speaks to her mother from her side and has nothing to do with her dad.”

Before concluding the source also noted, “But it's made them stronger and they are prepared to fight for their marriage and for the for future for the sake of their family. It's a testing time right now and they both feel at a crossroads, so they need to think carefully about their next steps. But one thing’s for sure, they will come out fighting.”