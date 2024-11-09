 
Dua Lipa announces sad news for Asian fans: 'I am heartbroken'

The pop singer made a major announcement about her upcoming concert on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Dua Lipa announces sad news for Asian fans: 'I am heartbroken'

Dua Lipa has canceled her concert one day prior over safety issues.

The 29-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Friday to make an announcement that she will not be performing on November 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia, citing the unsafe staging.

"I am heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday, November 9," Lipa began, "I am there in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging."

The hitmaker went on to say, "I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta."

"Refunds will be made from your point of purchase. I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible," she concluded.

The concert was the Asian leg of her Radical Optimism tour. 

