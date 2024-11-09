Pamela Anderson reflects on 'messy life' as she prepares for 'The Last Showgirl'

Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "beautiful, messy life."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pamela says her life experiences helped her prepare for the new role in The Last Showgirl.

"Having a beautiful, messy life is something incredible to draw from, and sometimes I'll look back on my life and think, I could have done this differently, but you need the life experience to be able to look back and say those things," she told the outlet.

Pamela added, "I do love the craft of acting and I have taken a lot of private lessons and, finally, I felt like this is an opportunity for me to put that into practice."

The Baywatch actress shared, "I knew I was capable of more than I'd done in the past, and I kind of had given up and went home and thought, oh well, it's too bad. I screwed up. I didn't work hard enough or people just see me a certain way because I fell into the trappings."

"I want to be defined by what I do and not what has been done to me," she added further.

The Last Showgirl is slated to be released on December 13, 2024.