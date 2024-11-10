HBO sets record straight on 'Euphoria' Season 3 cancellation rumours

HBO has broken their silence on the rumours surrounding Euphoria Season 3.

A rep for the channel recently refuted all the rumours of cancellation in a statement issued to The Independent, assuring that the show will still go into production next year.

“Euphoria is going in to production in 2025,” the rep told the British outlet. “Nothing has changed.”

This brings fans back to square one as they were previously given the production date of January 2025 earlier this year.

“We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast,” Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Film said in the July statement.

"We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season in February 2022, was originally set to begin filming in the spring or early summer of 2024.

The production was then met with a delay as the writers’ and actors’ went on strikes, also leading to script delays.

The hit drama stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and the late Angus Cloud.