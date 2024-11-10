Charlize Theron brings back classic style in all white black outfit at Baby2Baby gala

Charlize Theron dropped jaws as she appeared at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.



The 49-year-old actress, as per MailOnline, attended the studded soiree which was held at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday evening.

For the star-studded event, Theron opted for a glamorous cream-coloured gown which she wore with a huge dark waist corset.

The Fast X actress chose a low neckline as her accessory.

Joining Theron in leading the enclave of star power, the Barely Lethal actress Jessica Alba turned heads in a glittery look.

She donned a stunning and sheer peach gown which was shimmery and and had metallic embroidery on it.



Teamed with the strapless dress, the 43-year-old actors styled her brunette hair in soft and silky bombshell waves.

Alba completed her look with a peachy-pink makeup look to match her glamorous clothes.

The actresses were spotted at the Baby2Baby gala which is a nonprofit, according to Charity Navigator.



It “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves”.