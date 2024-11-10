 
Geo News

Charlize Theron brings back classic style in all white black outfit at Baby2Baby gala

Charlize Theron was joined by Jessica Alba at star parade

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Charlize Theron brings back classic style in all white black outfit at Baby2Baby gala
Charlize Theron brings back classic style in all white black outfit at Baby2Baby gala

Charlize Theron dropped jaws as she appeared at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actress, as per MailOnline, attended the studded soiree which was held at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday evening.

For the star-studded event, Theron opted for a glamorous cream-coloured gown which she wore with a huge dark waist corset.

The Fast X actress chose a low neckline as her accessory. 

Joining Theron in leading the enclave of star power, the Barely Lethal actress Jessica Alba turned heads in a glittery look.

She donned a stunning and sheer peach gown which was shimmery and and had metallic embroidery on it.

Teamed with the strapless dress, the 43-year-old actors styled her brunette hair in soft and silky bombshell waves.

Alba completed her look with a peachy-pink makeup look to match her glamorous clothes.

The actresses were spotted at the Baby2Baby gala which is a nonprofit, according to Charity Navigator. 

It “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves”.

Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations
Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations
Jennifer Lopez tells ‘whole different story' amid Ben Affleck split video
Jennifer Lopez tells ‘whole different story' amid Ben Affleck split
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service video
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day video
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak video
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set