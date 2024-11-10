 
Kate Middleton's latest appearance with King Charles sparks reactions

"Wonderful to see both King Charles and Kate Middleton looking healthy! Many blessings to all the royal family”

Web Desk
November 10, 2024

Kate Middleton's latest appearance with King Charles sparks reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first public appearance with Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family since Trooping the Colour in June.

The palace shared a stunning photo of Kate on social media handles saying, “This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall.”

The photo has sparked reactions from the fans with one saying “Wonderful to see both the King and Princess of Wales looking healthy! Many blessings to all the royal family.”

Another said, “Never forget. Wonderful see the Princess Of Wales join tonight!.”

“Wonderful to see the Princess. She’s glowing and looks so much better. May God grant you long life and strength to raise your precious family,” the third said.

The fourth commented, “Wonderful to see The Princess looking so well. Speedy recovery wishes to Queen Camilla.”

“Soooo good to see Princess Catherine again And she looks so beautiful and healthy,” the fifth reacted.

