'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive surprise at film's premiere

Wicked Broadway stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth attended the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film adaptation on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Menzel and Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway in 2003, showed their support for the new film cast at the star-studded event held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Moreover, while arriving hand-in-hand, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who portray Elphaba and Glinda in the film, respectively, made a grand entrance in their characters’ signature colors, green and pink.

Additionally, Erivo wowed in a bold green latex dress with feathered accents, while Grande opted for a classic 1950s-inspired pink gingham swing dress with matching accessories.

As per the publication, the two were later joined on the red carpet by Menzel and Chenoweth, creating a memorable photo opportunity as the original stars posed alongside their film counterparts.

As directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, exploring the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz.

Furthermore, Menzel appeared in a sleek, black, one shoulder gown, a nod to her Tony Award winning role, while Chenoweth sparkled in a gold strapless dress with matching heels, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, the event celebrated both the enduring impact of the Wicked story and the contributions of the musical’s original stars.

Along with Erivo and Grande, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and more.