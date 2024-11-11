 
Geo News

Prince William 'turns a corner' after 'dreadful' cancer scares

Prince William spotted at ease as he attends major ceremony with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Prince William was accompanied by King Charles and Kate Middleton as Britain marked Remembrance Sunday.

The Prince of Wales, who recently braved through his wife and father’s cancer diagnosis, admitted earlier this year that this time has been the toughest of his life.

On a trip to South Africa, William said: "Honestly? It's been dreadful.”

He further added: "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done.

"It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” he added.

Speaking about William’s presence at the Cenotpah, Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "When he was standing there next to his father. He must have thought. And with his wife on the balcony.

"Perhaps we're turning a corner. Perhaps things are going to get better now. He's had a really rough time,” says the expert.

Back in February, Kate announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer after her abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales finished her chemotherapy nine months later.

