Liam Payne's drug dealer breaks silence with shocking new claims

Braian Nahuel Paiz, one of the three suspects who was being investigated for One Direction’s member Liam Payne’s sudden death, has finally spoken out.

According to Daily Mail, the suspected Argentinian waiter said that he did “nothing wrong” and revealed that he met Payne twice at his hotel before his fatal fall on October 16.

He admitted that "we took drugs together, but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money."

Giving the insight, Paiz shared that he first met Liam at the restaurant where he worked and stated that Payne gave him his contact details while dining with three people, including his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

“We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost,” he added.

“We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out. I’ve heard people saying he was taking drugs, but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything,” Paiz explained.

While giving an interview to Argentinian journalist Guillermo Panizza, Paiz claimed that the Perfect singer contacted him through a secret Instagram account.

Moreover, he shared that the police searched his home but have not questioned him yet.

The alleged drug dealer quipped, “I never supplied Liam with drugs. Liam’s first contact with me was at my place of work.”

Moving forward, he clarified that he does not know the whereabouts of the other two suspects and concluded by saying, “When I saw the photos of the inside of Liam’s hotel room nothing made any sense to me. The Dove soap packet was there when I was in the hotel but I couldn’t understand what it was for or the candles or the glass of water.”

It is pertinent to mention that Payne, the lead vocalist of One Direction, passed away by falling from his hotel room’s balcony in Argentina at the age of 31.