Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes

Meghan Markle once defied Prince Harry's instructions during a 2017 Vanity Fair interview which led to an adverse reaction from Buckingham Palace.



According to royal expert and author Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex allegedly told Meghan not to discuss Donald Trump, race, or their relationship, but she ended up doing so.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Meghan became hysterical after the interview's publication, calling her publicist and PR firm founder Ken Sunshine to express concern about the Palace's fury.

"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs],” Bower penned, as per The Express.

He added, "Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects - Donald Trump, race, their relationship and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned."

"Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'.

"Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism?

"Ken Sunshine feared that Meghan would fire his agency. Puzzled why Buckingham Palace was angry, he called the magazine's editor to deliver what he imagined to be the ultimate threat. 'You're going to have to deal with the Queen on this.’

"The furious monarch, he imagined, like Trump, would pick up the phone and berate the editor. The editor was bemused."