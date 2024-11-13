Prince William sets strict conditions for peace talks with Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly put forward a set of strict conditions for peace talks with Prince Harry upon Kate Middleton’s persistence.



According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has been making attempts to reconcile with the Prince of Wales but Meghan Markle is trying to change his mind.

“Harry’s been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he’s still under Meghan’s influence and the worry is her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out,” the insider said.

They added, “At the end of the day, Meghan and Kate both have very different ideas on what it will take for them to reconcile.”

Meanwhile, William recently broke his silence on Harry in his documentary on homelessness, sparking hopes of a reconciliation.

However, William remains cautious as he has demanded that Harry shows him "real evidence" of changed behavior before engaging in peace talks.

“We’re told that Kate, 42, was the brains behind William’s name drop, as she’s said to be ‘desperate’ for the brothers to make peace,” they said of William’s mention of Harry’s name in the docuseries.

The insider further said that even though William is said to be “softening to the idea, he still needs convincing that Harry won’t go back to his old ways.”

He “needs to see real evidence that Harry has changed before he agrees to any type of peace talks,” the insider added. “Harry would love to just put this behind them, but William needs a lot more than that.”

“He wants to feel assured that Harry is done with the public attacks on the family and has genuinely reflected on his past actions.”