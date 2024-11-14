Is Veena Malik getting married again?

Veena Malik gestures for a photograph. — Instagram/@theveenamalik

Pakistani model, actor and reality television personality surprised her fans and followers with some stunning pictures raising their curiosity regarding her love life.

Malik shared two images on her Instagram Stories. The first image showed her in a gorgeous bridal red-coloured traditional attire with gold embellishments threaded over it. She tagged the name of her likely husband-to-be Shehryar Chaudhry on the Story.

Following her own probable photo with a smiling face and heart eyes emoji, she reshared the story of Chaudhry, in which he can be seen wearing a classic white shirt with dark black-coloured pants and a black bow lying on the right side of his shoulder.

Chaudhry also tagged Veena’s name on the Story. The two images have lifted up the eagerness of the Pakistani star’s fans wondering if she really got married again.

Moreover, her writing “yeah finally” with a bride’s emoji on the image has complimented her fan’s feelings. Malik's signalling towards a probable marriage has made her fans and followers think deeply about her romance.

Images shared by Veena Malik on her Instagram Story featuring Shehryar Chaudhry. — Instagram/@theveenamalik

Though the Pakistani model has been sharing videos and pictures with Chaudhry where both of them have exchanged presents with each other, there is still no official marriage confirmation from either side.

It is worth noting that Malik has believed in love many times in her life, weathering difficult experiences, scandals, and public criticism.

After her videos with Chaudhry climbed to trending on social media, people started assuming if she was in a genuine relationship or just a flair.

However, earlier in October, in an exclusive chat with Geo.tv, Malik finally addressed the rumours, saying: “Women don’t usually spill all their secrets, and I kept this one under wraps for a while. But if people are talking about love, what’s wrong with that?”

Fans only know Malik’s “Prince” through his social media handle. He’s active on TikTok, but so far, no one has seen Chaudhry’s face. He remains a mystery, despite his presence on social media.