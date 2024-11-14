King Charles issued stark warning about his time as King of England

King Charles warned Prince William and Prince Harry pose a massive risk to his reign, as their rift has the ability to make life difficult.

Comments have been shared by royal commentator and expert Robert Hardman.

His warning started off with the words, “Whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement.”

“Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process.”

At a later point in the chat the expert also added, “People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”

“It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody,” he also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed it appears Prince Harry’s lack of public interviews are signaling a bid at winning back favor, especially since many insiders noted that the Duke is preferring to turn more towards his former UK pals and aides rather than US interviewers.