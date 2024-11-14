Photo: 'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly share an unhealthy co-parenting relationship.

Reportedly, the husband of Bianca Censori is eager to reveal the ugly secrets about Kim Kardashian and her family in the upcoming documentary, per In Touch.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet, “Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good.”

They also dished, “And while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc.”

“And he doesn’t care about being popular or liked or politically correct,” the source also noted.

In the Netflix documentary named, In Whose Name? “Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life,” as per the outlet.

Previously, it was mentioned by a second source that Kanye’s reality show will be similar to The Kardashians.

The insider even claimed that even though Kim is livid, “there’s not much she can do about it.”

Detailing their kids' preferences, the spy also stated about their four kids that “they adore their dad, so odds are they’re going to want to be on his show.”