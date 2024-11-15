Ronaldo fires up Portugal ahead of Nations League clash

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during practice for their fifth UEFA Nations League clash with Poland in Lisbon, Portugal on November 14, 2024. — Instagram/@cristiano

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo rallied his national squad to "focus" on victory as they prepare to face Poland in their fifth UEFA Nations League match on Friday, with their sights set on a spot in the summer semi-finals.

Ahead of this crucial clash at the Estadio do Dragao in Lisbon, the 39-year-old captain of Portugal shared an inspiring message on his social media, emphasising the importance of teamwork and focus.

Taking to his Instagram, the Al Nassr striker posted a series of photos in which he can be seen smiling and practicing with his teammates.

"Focused on the win!" he captioned the post.

Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez faced disappointment at Euro 2024 as his squad's promising campaign ended in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals.

Despite this setback, Portugal have rebounded impressively, winning three of their four matches in the UEFA Nations League with Ronaldo scoring in all three games.

Consequently, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner is likely to lead Portugal's attacking unit on Friday even after a goal-less Euro 2024 campaign.

On the other hand, Poland failed to secure a single victory at Euro 2024, pickin up their only point against France as they crashed out in the group stages.

Additionally, Poland are without a win in their last three games, including a disappointing 3-1 defeat when they hosted Portugal.

The Poles have failed to win any of their last five head-to-heads against this opponent.