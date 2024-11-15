Punjabi rap icon Bohemia honoured in UK Parliament

Pakistani-born rapper Roger David, renowned as Bohemia, poses for a photo in this undated photo. — Reporter

LONDON: In a landmark event at the Houses of Parliament, global Punjabi rap icon and Pakistani-American music pioneer, Bohemia, was honoured for his remarkable contributions to Punjabi music and rap.

The event also celebrated the Pakistani-born rapper's role in fostering cultural ties between South Asian countries. Bohemia — whose real name is Roger David — is a Pakistani-American rapper and music producer from California.

David was born in 1979 in Karachi into a Punjabi Christian family. He received his education in Peshawar. At the age of 13, he moved to the US with his family.

He sings in Punjabi and describes himself as "The Punjabi Rapper", "the pioneer of Punjabi rap" and the "creator of Punjabi rap".

The award was presented by Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP, Member of Parliament for Slough and Chair of the Defence Select Committee, in a ceremony that highlighted the growing influence of British Asian artists and the significance of their cultural contributions.

The event, organised by Samara Events UK and supported by the Labour Asians Society, attracted an array of notable figures, including former MP Virendra Sharma, Deirdre Costigan MP for Ealing Southall, Dr Muhammad Waqas and Lord Rami Ranger.

Speaking at the ceremony, MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi praised the Punjabi rapper's immense impact on the British Asian community.

"Bohemia's influence transcends borders. His music has inspired younger generations to embrace their heritage while fostering a sense of pride and belonging. He is a beacon of hope for those navigating their identities in a multicultural society," he said.

Bohemia, in his acceptance speech, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

"This is the beginning of something great. I hope that events like these pave the way for meaningful conversations between artists and leaders on issues that deeply affect those with ties to the subcontinent," Bohemia remarked.

Bohemia also called for the establishment of a musical corridor between India and Pakistan, akin to the religious Kartarpur Corridor.

"Music has the power to unite people like nothing else. Fans in both countries yearn to experience live performances from artists they admire. I urge parliamentarians to advocate for a resolution to facilitate cultural exchanges and build bridges of friendship and brotherhood," Bohemia added.

Prominent speakers, Ranger, Sharma, Costigan, and Maria Saroya lauded Bohemia's trailblazing role in Punjabi music and rap, emphasising his ability to inspire and instil confidence in the youth while promoting positivity through his work.

"This event celebrates more than just Bohemia's achievements; it highlights the growing prominence of South Asian art and culture in British society,” said Saroya.