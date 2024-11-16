Elton John recalls 'greatest thing' he's ever done

Elton John is fond of his role as a dad of two.

The musician, 77, recently made an appearance on Radio Andy to promote Tammy Faye on Broadway.

During the show, the attention turned to his life as an older dad as he spoke of his greatest achievement.

"For me personally, I've had an amazing life, great career, incredible achievements, music, blah, blah, blah, but I would say that our sons, and David, are the most important things to me," the Rocket Man singer continued.

John added how being a father was "why I came off the road, to be able to spend the latter part of my life being there for them."

The star shared his perspective on raising a child as a heterosexual couple, stating, "I think anyone who is gay that brings up a child deserves applause because there's so many people that say it shouldn't happen."

"Well, of course, it should happen, and I'm sure you've been a great dad. I'm sure Anderson's a great dad," John said, referring to his best friend and fellow dad, Anderson Cooper.

"For all the other people out there who are gay and have their own children, it's the greatest gift you could possibly have," he added.

The veteran musician concluded his answer, saying, "I've never had a better gift in my life, and I wouldn't swap it for anything."