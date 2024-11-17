Meghan Markle made Queen uneasy with ‘inappropriate' house demand

Meghan Markle was reportedly denied a request she made to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her wedding.



The former actress, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, had her eyes on bigger Royal properties including Adelaide Cottage. The couple was eventually given Frogmore Cottage as their abode.

Royal author and historian Hugo Vickers previously told The Times: "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things.

"But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

Meanwhile, Quoting Lady Elizabeth Anson told expert Katie Nicholl: "The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said 'I hope they'll respect it'."