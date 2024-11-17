Gabrielle Union blames X for no longer providing 'authentic connections'

Gabrielle Union has become the latest celebrity to quit social media platform X (formally known as Twitter).

The Bring It On actress took to X before deleting it and informed her followers the reason as the return of "volatile" individuals to the app.

Gabrielle Union and American actress Jamie Lee Curtis quit X

In her final post, Gabrielle wrote, “There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough—and for me, today is that day.

“Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust.

"Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service—and the return of volatile figures—I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.

"I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing when to step away.”

Before concluding, Gabrielle confirmed to her fans that will still be using other platforms.

"You can still find me @gabunion on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Bluesky, Spill and Facebook linked in my bio, where we can continue building meaningful connections and positive vibes.(sic)"

The move comes after Jamie Lee Curtis also quit the platform.

The Freakier Friday actress wrote, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."