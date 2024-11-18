Drake debuts fresh cut after controversial pigtails

Drake has opted for a fresh new haircut after critics branded his earlier pigtails with barrettes look as a "midlife crisis" stage.

The rapper, 38, debuted his brand new look via Instagram Stories on Saturday, posing with a stern face and duck lips.

Most fans found the short haircut a breath of fresh air as they took their remarks to X.

“Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too damn long!”

“I’m glad he cut his hair. Now I don’t have to curse my timeline with the possibility of pig tailed drake anymore,” another added, as a third joked, “If Drake cut his hair maybe I should cut mine too.”

Some commented with a subtle diss to the One Dance crooner.

“Aubrey who told you it was okay to cut your hair?” a fourth wrote, referring to Drake’s birth name, Aubrey Graham.

“Lmfaoo he cut his hair after drama like a female do,” another chimed in, hinting at the Grammy winner’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The last time Drake’s hair was cut short was around early 2022.