Hamza Ali Abbasi inspires audience with ‘faith, self-discovery' at SIBF 2024

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi speaks during an event at Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning, Dallas, Texas, US in this undated photo. — Facebook/@hamzaaliabbasi/File

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) concluded on a profound note as renowned Pakistani actor and author Hamza Ali Abbasi fascinated audience with his reflections on faith, self-discovery, and the transformative power of literature.

His participation, alongside his wife and celebrated artist Naimal Khawar, highlighted the cultural richness of Urdu literature and the far-reaching influence of books in shaping lives.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai, the event featured Abbasi's insights into his book "My Discovery of Islam, God & Judgement Day", and a vibrant cultural showcase during Mehfil-e-Urdu 2024 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Prior to the event, Abbasi, renowned poet and playwright Wasi Shah and the Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai team met Sharjah Book Authority CEO Ahmed Bin Rakkad Al Ameri.

During the meeting, Ahmed shared his vision for fostering a global love of reading, recounting the journey of the international book fair from its humble beginnings in 1982 to a global phenomenon, drawing over 1.8 million visitors from 222 nationalities this year.

Mehfil-e-Urdu 2024

The evening programme began with a warm welcome by Tarannum Ahmed, followed by a stirring recital by popular poet Shah. Known for his evocative poetry, Shah's verses deeply resonated with the audience and set the tone for an evening of meaningful reflection and conversation.

As the host of Rubaru, Shah led a thought-provoking conversation with the The Legend of Maula Jatt actor — a blockbuster flick presented by Geo Films in Pakistani cinemas.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi speaks during a session at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair 2024. — Sharjah 24

The discussion centred around Abbasi's book, where the actor shared his personal journey of rediscovering spirituality, finding clarity in his faith, and the transformative power of introspection.

"I realised that understanding Islam deeply made me more humble, responsible, and mindful of my actions. I became aware of my flaws and acknowledged that I have so much more to learn," said Abbasi. His candid reflections on his faith journey resonated deeply with the audience.

Shah, known for his deep understanding of literature and mastery over words, guided the conversation with insightful and thought-provoking questions.

One question that stood out was when Shah asked Abbasi what change he experienced in his personal life after delving deeper into Islam.

The actor responded with humility, explaining that his faith journey made him more responsible and helped him understand the significance of humility and kindness in his life.

The audience particularly appreciated Shah's ability to navigate such deep discussions with grace and emotional depth, reflecting his expertise not only as a poet but also as a host capable of extracting meaningful insights from his guests.

Abbasi's wife, Naimal, also shared her unique perspective on how Urdu poetry influences her creative process as an artist.

She spoke passionately about translating the emotional depth of Urdu poetry into visual art, offering the audience a fresh lens through which to appreciate the beauty of the language and its artistic expressions.

A day ahead of the evening's event, the celebrity couple participated in a press meet at Coral Beach Sharjah, where Tabish Zaidi, PR Secretary of Bazm-e-Urdu, emphasised the powerful role of books in transforming lives.

"Books are not just vessels of knowledge; they are tools for personal growth and self-reflection," said Zaidi.

"Hamza's book offers a roadmap for introspection and a deeper connection to one's faith and purpose, inspiring readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery," he added.

Abbasi concluded the evening by signing copies of his book and engaging personally with readers and fans.

His presence, alongside Naimal and the Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai team, left a lasting impact on the 43rd edition of SIBF, celebrating the timeless power of books, Urdu literature, and faith.

Shah's contribution to the evening was invaluable, bringing depth to the conversation and helping create a memorable atmosphere for the audience.

His ability to effortlessly blend poetry, thought-provoking questions, and a warm presence made him an essential part of this year's Mehfil-e-Urdu and a true ambassador of Urdu literature.

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai is a cultural organisation dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Urdu language and its rich literary heritage.

Through various events, discussions, and collaborations, it seeks to foster a deeper appreciation of Urdu literature and provide a platform for Urdu writers, poets, and artists.