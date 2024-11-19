'The Voice' winner Sundance Head addresses accidental gunshot

Country singer and songwriter Jason 'Sundance' Head has broken his silence on the accidental gunshot in the woods.

After a formal statement from the singer's agent, Trey Newman, and several updates from his wife Misty, Sundance posted a video to personally update fans on Sunday.

The Voice winner, 46, titled the self-taped video “Statement - Part 1” in which he can be seen seated before a Christmas tree at his home.

The Texas resident began his message by expressing his gratitude to God and the healthcare workers at UT Tyler Hospital as he didn't think he'll make it.

“I was sure that I was gonna die,” he continued, “It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me. But I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone."

Statement - Part 1 Posted by Sundance Head on Sunday 17 November 2024

“I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job,” he continued in the video message.

Sundance also thanked the stranger who stopped to help him while he was “bleeding out” on the side of the road.

“Without you, man, I don’t think I was gonna make it,” he said of the Good Samaritan. “I was bleeding out right there. Didn’t have anyone to help me, and you know, I had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact, and they didn’t stop.”

“I’m telling you what, buddy, I was at the end of the road,” he shared. “So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around, and I want to tell you honestly that I love you and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. And it wasn’t a chance meeting between us. And I look forward to spending more time with you in the future.”

Sundance concluded the video by thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers. The Voice contestant became a fan favourite on the show during the 2016 season when he was on Blake Shelton's side.

He previously competed in the 2007 season of American Idol, where he reached the semi-finals.