India pull out of Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan

The Indian blind cricket team has withdrawn from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after its Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission to cross the border, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA), has confirmed the development to an Indian media outlet, saying that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the global event, which will be held from November 23 to December 3.

Speaking to the media outlet, Yadav shared that the blind cricket team received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Sports Ministry but was awaiting the government’s approval.

However, as per the latest development, the MEA has denied granting permission to the blind team to participate in the upcoming world cup.

“We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan. Now we can’t wait any longer as the tournament is about to begin,” Yadav said.

“When I talked with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the phone then they told us that we won't be getting any permission to go to Pakistan and we can cancel your tournament.

“They also told us that we will be getting an official letter of denial as well. However, we haven’t got any official letter yet but on the basis of our conversation with MEA we’ve decided not to go to Pakistan and we will not participate in the Blind T20 World Cup.”

He expressed disappointment over the decision but affirmed that the cricketing association would abide by the MEA’s directives.

"Along with us, England, Australia and New Zealand are also not coming. Hence, India will become the fourth team which will not take part in this tournament,” he claimed.

Despite India’s refusal, the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 will proceed as per the schedule.

"All other teams are coming to Pakistan for the World Cup. If one team doesn’t show up, it won’t affect our preparations," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman Syed Sultan Shah had stated.

The development came amid reports, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.