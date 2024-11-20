Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make major move for sake of Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move to their new Portugal home in an effort to bridge gap with the Royal family, new reports suggest.



Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Jennie Bond urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to end the "sad" divide between their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the rest of the Royal family.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the expert said she believes that the Sussexes' recent purchase of a property in Portugal may be a step towards healing the rift.

She went on to claim that if the couple moves to Portugal, it would allow their children to mix with their royal cousins and experience European culture.

"It can only be good for the children to mix with at least some of their royal cousins," Bond told the publication.

"How curious and sad it will be for Archie and Lilibet if they grow up knowing they are part of one of the most famous families in the world," she added.

The expert continued: "They are estranged from almost all of them. To know that their grandfather and uncle were both Kings, and they didn't know them."

"The Portugal house does suggest that Harry and Meghan want the children to experience European culture, and get to know Eugenie's kids. Perhaps we shall finally see some pictures of the Sussex brood, playing with their cousins.

"It may well be that with Donald Trump back in the White House, Harry and Meghan might spend more time in their Portugal house, at least in the school holidays.

"By now, they must be steeped in the Californian way of life and sound like proper little Americans."