Ralph Macchio gets honest about 'Cobra Kai' ending

November 20, 2024
As Cobra Kai end draws close, Ralph Macchio is ready to bid farewell, saying the timing “just feels right” to “land it but in a great way.”
However, he is not yet parting ways with his onscreen character, Daniel LaRusso, as he is set to appear in The Karate Kid: Legends. The film will take off three years after the Cobra Kai events.
During an interview with Variety, he says, “It was not a quick decision, because it was about protecting the Daniel LaRusso character, and finding where he would be at that point, and then protecting the whole legacy in the Miyagi-verse.”
The 63-year-old continues, “Once we were able to line that up, for the ‘Cobra Kai’ story to lead into the new film — even though they’re separate ecosystems — it all made sense for me.”
Ralph also expresses excitement about working opposite Jackie Chan in the upcoming movie.
“Then, working with Jackie was just super exciting. I started this on the big screen. How cool is it to get it back to the big screen?," he asks.