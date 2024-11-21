Princess Charlotte keeps tabs as Louis ‘goes off the rails'

Princess Charlotte strikes as a leader in the Wales household, it is revealed.



The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the eight-year-old acts as a guide for her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, recently told Fox News : "Big sister Charlotte is the 'Louis-whisperer' in the family. She is best equipped to get her rambunctious little brother to behave when – as the youngest child in the family often does – Louis goes off the rails to get attention."

Speaking about Charlotte’s demeanour at King Charles’ coronation, body language expert Judi James noted: "Charlotte's deep, perfect curtsy as the Kingwalked past in the royal box [at the Coronation concert] was only one body language sign that she is becoming a standout star of the royal firm.”

Judi told the Mirror. "She snapped into duty as royal prefect as soon as she sat down, waving her bangle and her flag at her brother George to show him how he should use them during the concert."

Judi continued: "Charlotte and George were on their feet dancing to Lionel Richie, but it was when William walked out on stage that Charlotte really took over, looking back down the row of seats to check everyone had seen her dad, and then pointing her flag at the stage to make sure they looked. When George didn't react enough, she even stood up, jabbing her flag in William's direction again and shouting at her brother excitedly to pay attention."