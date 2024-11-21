Drake Bell 'regrets' his decision of revealing himself as victim of abuse?

Drake Bell expressed he deeply regrets his decision of coming forward as a victim of child abuse publicly.

In April 2024, the former Drake and Josh actor revealed in a documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that he was the then-unnamed minor involved in a 2003 sexual assault case against former Nickelodeon dialect coach Brian Peck.

Now, a 38-year-old grownup Drake, who has been unmasked as Ice King on The Masked Singer, got candid about his past regrets in the latest episode of the show.

"Miley [Cyrus] and I actually have a lot in common,” he began.

Drake continued, "We both know the media can be totally uncool. And this year, I've been part of a firestorm of press.”

“I finally felt ready to tell my truth to the world, and so I did. And then instantly regretted it," the actor added.

He said that he was fearful about sharing his experience publicly. "The night it was released, I was a total disaster. Frozen,” added Drake.

"But once I saw how many people could relate, I felt the weight lift off my shoulders. My story is out there," he said in relief.

Before concluding, Drake also expressed gratitude for the support he had received.

"And for those of you who do stand with me, thank you. Because your support makes me feel like the sky's the limit," said the actor.