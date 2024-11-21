 
Cynthia Erivo shares sneak-peek into her Elphaba look from 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo opens up about her transformation as Elphaba in upcoming film 'Wicked' during an interview

November 21, 2024

Cynthia Erivo’s transformation into Elphaba for the upcoming Wicked film, directed by Jon M. Chu was nothing short of extraordinary.

According to People, the makeup and hair designer was Frances Hannon, as described by Erivo.

Moreover, the challenge began in the summer of 2022, well before filming, as Hannon and her team worked to create a custom green makeup formula that would suit all lighting conditions.

While using models with skin tones closely matching Erivo’s, Hannon found standard products "inadequate," as many turned gray under dim lighting.

Additionally, the breakthrough came when she discovered a discontinued Canadian cream eyeshadow with a neon base, as per the publication. 

Meanwhile, partnering with SFX makeup expert David Stoneman, they crafted “Cynthia Green”, a bespoke blend designed to reflect light and maintain vibrancy in various environments.

Despite the extensive process, Erivo remained professional and never complained, as per the outlet. 

Furthermore, Hannon also praised her “perfect skin”, which withstood the makeup application and routine without issues.

It is worth mentioning that Wicked is set to enchant audiences starting November 22, promising a visual adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

