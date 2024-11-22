 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's 'low' ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list

Hailey Bieber slams Billboard over husband Justin's ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justins low ranking on Greatest Pop Stars list
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's 'low' ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list

Hailey Bieber has slammed Billboard for placing her husband, Justin Bieber, at number eight on their list of the "Greatest Pop Stars' of the 21st century.

The 27-year-old supermodel expressed her frustration by dropping a comment on the publication’s Instagram post.

 “Billboard is a joke as per usual!” she wrote.

Reacting to the Rhode Skin founder’s shocking reaction, one user wrote on X, “Exactly. he shouldn't even be on the list; they are a joke.”

“No, she’s right, he should actually be lower,” penned another.

A third user said, “She’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s wrong.”

“She needs to shut up. Justin Bieber had a good run in the early 2010s till 2017, then he went downhill,” added a fourth one.

Recently, the couple faced a tough time after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest over serious allegations.

After the rapper's arrest, a source told to OK! Magazine, "Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socialising was because he was embracing being a dad."

“But now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue, continued the confidant. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”

"He seems to be regressing,” remarked a tipster.

The insider further shared, “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” the source told the outlet.

Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split
Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split
Taylor Swift takes aim at Joe Jonas during 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift takes aim at Joe Jonas during 'Eras Tour'
King Charles shatters Prince Harry, Meghan's UK return plan? video
King Charles shatters Prince Harry, Meghan's UK return plan?
King Charles receives shocking news from Canada amid Prince Harry's trip
King Charles receives shocking news from Canada amid Prince Harry's trip
Brad Pitt forcing Angelina Jolie to roung up everything she owns
Brad Pitt forcing Angelina Jolie to roung up everything she owns
Kristin Cavallari opens up about her love life: 'There's no chill'
Kristin Cavallari opens up about her love life: 'There's no chill'
Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission
Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission
Prince Harry now at a breaking point and yearns for life before he married
Prince Harry now at a breaking point and yearns for life before he married