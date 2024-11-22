Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's 'low' ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list

Hailey Bieber has slammed Billboard for placing her husband, Justin Bieber, at number eight on their list of the "Greatest Pop Stars' of the 21st century.

The 27-year-old supermodel expressed her frustration by dropping a comment on the publication’s Instagram post.

“Billboard is a joke as per usual!” she wrote.

Reacting to the Rhode Skin founder’s shocking reaction, one user wrote on X, “Exactly. he shouldn't even be on the list; they are a joke.”

“No, she’s right, he should actually be lower,” penned another.

A third user said, “She’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s wrong.”

“She needs to shut up. Justin Bieber had a good run in the early 2010s till 2017, then he went downhill,” added a fourth one.

Recently, the couple faced a tough time after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest over serious allegations.

After the rapper's arrest, a source told to OK! Magazine, "Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socialising was because he was embracing being a dad."

“But now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue, continued the confidant. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”

"He seems to be regressing,” remarked a tipster.

The insider further shared, “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” the source told the outlet.