Ariana Grande pens emotional letter to fans after 'Wicked' love

Ariana Grande has penned a heartfelt letter for her fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Grande expressed her gratitude to fans on their love for her latest film Wicked.

She wrote, “Often when we meet in person, you tell me that you've grown up with me or about the impact that my work has had on your life, but I feel like I don't really get the chance to tell you enough about the impact that you've had on mine.”

“...I want to tell you how grateful I am am for the many ways in which you've held me over the years... you have held my hand and helped mend my heart time and time again over the past ten years and I would never be here without you. I mean that in every way you can interpret it,” she further stated.

The singer and actress went on to say, “Thank you for your patience with me. I know I disappeared into this project for a long, long time (I believe you all called it 'the drought'!) and I know that was hard for you all.”

“I want to thank you for your fierce protection, your passion and your ability to see me and love me as I evolve alongside all of you. I will never take your love, support or the irrevocable connection that we share for granted,” Grande continued.

She concluded, “Thank you for growing with me. It's one of the greatest joys and gifts of my life. I love you. See you at the theatre.”

First part of Wicked, also starring Cynthia Erivo, hit theatres on Friday while the second part will be released on November 22, 2025.