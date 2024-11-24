Keira Knightley recalls 'a complete delete' of 'public shaming'

Keira Knightley just gave insights into her younger years.

In her latest interview with The Times, the 39-year-old Pride & Prejudice star revealed what it was like dealing with comments on her weight early on in her career which led to claims that she might be suffering from an eating disorder.

"I knew I wasn't (dealing with an eating disorder). I knew I was eating," she said, further mentioning that she had blocked out much of those memories.

"In that classic trauma way, I don’t remember it,” Knightley admitted.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star continued, "There’s been a complete delete, and then some things will come up and I’ll suddenly have a very bodily memory of it because, ultimately, it’s public shaming, isn’t it?"

"It’s obviously part of my psyche, given how young I was when it happened. I’ve been made around it,” she further mentioned to the outlet.

She also discussed how media and the press lack empathy for celebrities who are actually struggling with eating disorders, referencing a 2004 incident, where Mary-Kate Olsen was publicly mocked for going to rehab for disordered eating.

"I remember viscerally one of the Olsen twins had anorexia, and she went into a clinic. I remember being asked about it on a press tour, like it was a joke. She was meant to be shamed for seeking help for anorexia," the Atonement actress mentioned.

"I remember sitting there just being like, ‘Wow, this is wild.’ Can you imagine?" Keira Knightley recalled as admitted that the incident made her “really emotional.”

"I still can't bear it," she said.