 
Geo News

Keira Knightley recalls 'a complete delete' of 'public shaming'

Keira Knightley discussed being publicly shamed over her weight early in her career

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Keira Knightley recalls a complete delete of public shaming
Keira Knightley recalls 'a complete delete' of 'public shaming'

Keira Knightley just gave insights into her younger years.

In her latest interview with The Times, the 39-year-old Pride & Prejudice star revealed what it was like dealing with comments on her weight early on in her career which led to claims that she might be suffering from an eating disorder.

"I knew I wasn't (dealing with an eating disorder). I knew I was eating," she said, further mentioning that she had blocked out much of those memories.

"In that classic trauma way, I don’t remember it,” Knightley admitted.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star continued, "There’s been a complete delete, and then some things will come up and I’ll suddenly have a very bodily memory of it because, ultimately, it’s public shaming, isn’t it?"

"It’s obviously part of my psyche, given how young I was when it happened. I’ve been made around it,” she further mentioned to the outlet.

She also discussed how media and the press lack empathy for celebrities who are actually struggling with eating disorders, referencing a 2004 incident, where Mary-Kate Olsen was publicly mocked for going to rehab for disordered eating.

"I remember viscerally one of the Olsen twins had anorexia, and she went into a clinic. I remember being asked about it on a press tour, like it was a joke. She was meant to be shamed for seeking help for anorexia," the Atonement actress mentioned.

"I remember sitting there just being like, ‘Wow, this is wild.’ Can you imagine?" Keira Knightley recalled as admitted that the incident made her “really emotional.”

"I still can't bear it," she said.

Palace receives new orders about Kate Middleton
Palace receives new orders about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle reducing herself in front of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reducing herself in front of Prince Harry
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares sneak-peek into 37th birthday celebration
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares sneak-peek into 37th birthday celebration
Ariana Grande makes bold confession about therapy
Ariana Grande makes bold confession about therapy
Jason Momoa gushes over bandmates: 'My best friends'
Jason Momoa gushes over bandmates: 'My best friends'
Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parson meet to mark 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion
Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parson meet to mark 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion
Kyle Richards dishes out on feud with Dorit Kemsley
Kyle Richards dishes out on feud with Dorit Kemsley
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William worried about her health video
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William worried about her health