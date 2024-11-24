Emily Armstrong credits late Chester Bennington for musical talent

Emily Armstrong, who replaced the late Chester Bennington as the vocalist for Linkin Park, just praised the legendary rock icon.

As the band marked their return after a seven-year-long hiatus, with the former Dead Sara frontwoman, she admitted how Bennington’s talent had a "monumental impact" on her own music skills.

Speaking with the Daily Star's Sunday newspaper, she said, "That mix of singing and screaming, of energy and empathy, that he possessed had a monumental impact on me.

"Chester has shaped me so much as a musician. It's bigger than me, it's bigger than us - this band belongs to the world,” Armstrong confessed.

She continued, "I welcome the challenge, but it was hard until I dived in. I've got one job, so I do that and everything else falls into place."

Additionally, after Linkin Park faced severe criticism over recruiting Armstrong, one of the original band members, Mike Shinoda, responded by saying that he believed Bennington would’ve approved by mentioning, “he would have loved the idea of a female vocalist.”

"I love Emily's voice. It's as simple as that. We tried demos with other singers but with her it's authentic, visceral and honest in a way that few artists can do,” he said.

"She's not trying to be him (Bennington), but herself.... the way she sings on these songs, it's Linkin Park,” Shinoda concluded.