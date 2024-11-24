Josh Brolin reveals James Cameron's reaction when he turned down 'Avatar' role

Josh Brolin rejected a role in James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Josh Brolin says he inspired a strong reaction by James Cameron when he rejected a role in Avatar sequels.

"I heard he was angry," Brolin revealed in a new interview with In Depth With Graham Bensinger. "I understand it, because when you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power… you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them."

However, the actor noted that he doesn’t know for sure how Cameron felt about the rejection: "I don't know if that's the case with him because I don't know him well enough. But it was based on the [project]. It wasn't based on him."

Brolin went on to share that his role in Dune was completely unplanned on his part.

"I wasn't trying to get Dune," he said. "I went in to pitch a different idea. And then I ended up — [producer] Mary Parent looked at me and was like, 'What about Josh for Dune?'"

The Outer Range star said he immediately accepted the offer due to positive past experience working with Denis Villeneuve on Sicario in 2015.

"I didn't even need to read that, because it's Denis, and I love Denis," Josh Brolin said. "So I had a relationship with Denis, and it was like, 'I don't care what the role is, I'll do anything with you.'"