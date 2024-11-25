 
Geo News

Pak vs Zim: Green Shirts' playing XI for second ODI revealed

Abrar to play maiden ODI tomorrow as Tayyab replaces Haseebullah in Rizwan-led side

By
Web Desk
|

November 25, 2024

Zimbabwe´s Sikandar Raza (L) plays a sweep during the 1st ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on November 24, 2024. — AFP
Zimbabwe´s Sikandar Raza (L) plays a sweep during the 1st ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on November 24, 2024. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the playing XI for the second ODI between the Green Shirts and Zimbabwe set to be played at the Queen Sports Club. 

Two changes have been made to the team. Taayyib Tahir will play in place of Haseebullah Khan, and Mohammad Hasnain has been replaced by Abrar Ahmed. 

The second ODI at Queens Sports Club tomorrow (Tuesday) will mark Abrar’s debut in ODI cricket. 

Moreover, batters Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and Kamran Ghulam have been retained in the team. 

Along with skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, the side includes Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Niazi and Amir Jamal. 

Haris Rauf will lead the pace department as Faisal Akram’s spin skills will be in action tomorrow against the hosting side. 

Zimbabwe lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0, having won the first match by 80 runs using the DLS method. 

They were restricted by Pakistani bowlers on 205 but the visiting team failed to cement themselves and were 60/6 when the rain started to heavily pour in Bulawayo. 

Zimbabwe trump Pakistan by 80 runs through DLS method
Zimbabwe trump Pakistan by 80 runs through DLS method
Max Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula One world title
Max Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula One world title
Murray to join Djokovic's coaching team ahead of Australian Open
Murray to join Djokovic's coaching team ahead of Australian Open
Matter of time until Mbappe breaks Real goal drought, says Ancelotti
Matter of time until Mbappe breaks Real goal drought, says Ancelotti
Mixed martial arts star McGregor assaulted woman in 2018, finds jury
Mixed martial arts star McGregor assaulted woman in 2018, finds jury
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to be paused for Champions T20 Cup
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to be paused for Champions T20 Cup
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tours Karachi's iconic spots before heading to Lahore
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tours Karachi's iconic spots before heading to Lahore
Azhar Ali appointed PCB's Head of Youth Development
Azhar Ali appointed PCB's Head of Youth Development