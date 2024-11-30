Champions Trophy: PCB chief hints at 'long-term' formula applicable to all ICC events

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference on the Champions Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, August 26, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Will not allow one-sided decisions, vows Mohsin Naqvi.

"Decisions cannot be limited to Champions Trophy."

Pakistan fully prepared to host tournament: PCB chief.

As uncertainty looms over Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism that a "long-term" formula, which will be beneficial for both country and cricket, would be chalked out that will apply to all future events of International Cricket Council (ICC).

"We will not allow one-sided decisions [...] decisions should be made based on equality," Naqvi, who is also the interior minister said while speaking to journalists in Dubai on Saturday.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan, has become a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, with the BCCI refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns despite assurances.

An online meeting convened by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday aimed at resolving the issue lasted just 15 minutes without concrete results.

The PCB has categorically rejected the hybrid model proposed during the virtual meeting, under which all of India’s matches would be played outside Pakistan.

Sources told Geo News that the Indian cricket governing body has reportedly sought more time after Pakistan's firm stance.

Talking to the media today, Naqvi said that it isn’t fair that Pakistan visit India for ICC events, but the neighbouring country doesn’t, stressing the need for "long-term talks".

He further said that the decisions cannot be limited to the Champions Trophy only, adding that a formula for future tournaments must be chalked out.

In another development, the PCB chief met Mubashir Usmani, the chairman of the ICC associate member committee and former secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in Dubai today.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PCB said that Naqvi in his meeting with Usmani discussed “important issues regarding the organisation of the Champions Trophy tournament”.

"Pakistan is fully prepared to host the tournament in our country. We are a peaceful nation, and our people have a deep love for cricket." Naqvi told Mubashir.

The PCB chairman and his team also assured that all the incoming teams will get presidential-level security during the event.

He expressed excitement for the tournament, saying, "Cricket fans in Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the matches. Every participating team will be provided with state-guest-level protocol and security."

Reflecting on the concerns raised by the BCCI, Naqvi stressed the importance of keeping cricket separate from politics. “This tournament is a significant honour for our country. We warmly welcome every team with open hearts and will ensure a world-class experience for all,” he added.

Besides discussing the Champions Trophy, the meeting also focused on promoting cricket in both Pakistan and the UAE.

'Not acceptable'

The PCB chief had already communicated Pakistan’s position during discussions with ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in Dubai on Thursday, reiterating that the board would not entertain this proposal.

“This is not acceptable. Every time Pakistan is required to play in India, we comply. Yet, when it is India’s turn to play in Pakistan, excuses are made. Both nations must be treated equally under the same rules,” Naqvi asserted. He added while other workable solutions could be considered, the hybrid model was entirely off the table.

The ICC Board deferred the issue, leaving it to the PCB, ICC, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to find a resolution. Sources revealed that Pakistan’s unwavering stance has put the ICC in a difficult position, with options now including a potential postponement of the tournament, rescheduling or introducing a backup host nation like Sri Lanka.

Adding to the ongoing mess, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it is “unlikely” the Indian team would travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to “security concerns.”

A spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry put the onus on the BCCI saying that it fears Indian team security. “It is the BCCI that has to make the final call on the team’s visit to Pakistan,” an Indian Ministry spokesman said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla consistently emphasized that the Board will strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Indian government. Mohsin Naqvi dismissed the concerns, clarifying Pakistan’s proven track record in hosting international teams over the past six years.