Asma Abbas tells women not to share 'every little detail' with mothers after marriage

Senior actor reasons sharing every minor detail with mothers "tears up" homes

December 01, 2024

Pakistan's senior actor Asma Abbas has advised women not to share everything with their mothers after they get married. 

The "Baby Baji" actor reasoned that sharing every little detail with mothers “tears up” homes. 

The renowned actor posted a video on her YouTube advising newlyweds and their mothers to “stop chasing each other”.

“After getting married, girls should understand that they don’t have to call and tell their mothers every single thing about their in-laws,” she said.

The actor continued by saying that newly wedded women are always in touch with their mothers and update them about minor things such as “who said what talked about what” and “how many times does the sister-in-law come to visit”. 

“After marriage, the daughter should be told that she should try to manage her marriage now,” she said. 

The "Fraud" actor also advised mothers to not “interfere in the marital and in-law affairs of daughters as only such homes tend to live longer”. 

“If mothers don’t teach their daughters to tolerate, if they also respond to the mother-in-law or other in-laws, then the situation will get worse,” Asma said. 

She even told newly wedded women to not visit their mother’s house every day after getting married although “they can often visit in the early days of marriage and the mother can also visit but later on, it should be reduced”. 

