Mahira Khan sheds light on people's ability to recognise her in burqa

Megastar says she often wears burqa to markets of Karachi and Lahore but fans still recognise her by her voice

December 08, 2024

Megastar actor Mahira Khan has revealed that she often wears a burqa while shopping in the bazaars of Karachi and Lahore but fans still recognise her.

The actor renowned for starring in drama "Humsafar" was speaking at the 17th World Urdu Conference held at the Arts Council Karachi, revealed an interesting story about her shopping adventures in the markets of Karachi and Lahore.

The superstar said she was talking to her manager that "you guys don’t take me to the lighthouse, etc, I have heard that you can buy very good items from such markets".

Mahira said that she asked them to take her to a market in a burqa.

Continuing her story, the "Superstar" film actor highlighted the problem she has faced once or twice in the markets while covered from head-to-toe in a burqa but “people recognise me by my voice and it is impossible for me to remain silent as it will not be fun” to shop.

She added that people recognise her by her voice and ask her if she is Mahira Khan to which she denies and says "she is not Mahira".

Mahira has earned herself a name and presence all across the world with her being honoured in the UK Parliament for her exceptional contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador last month.

The award ceremony, held in the House of Commons, was hosted by Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Afzal Khan and supported by cross-party parliamentarians, recognising the actor's impact on cultural exchange and women’s empowerment.

