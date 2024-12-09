'Personal decision': Sarfaraz Ahmed issues clarification on retirement plan

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed poses with the Champions Trophy in 2017. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: After his previous statement triggered speculations about his potential retirement from international cricket, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Monday that it would be his “personal decision” whether to quit or not.

The experienced wicketkeeper batter, who is mentoring Faheem Ashraf-led Dolphins in the ongoing Champions T20 Cup earlier opened up on his future as a player, stating "there is nothing left to say".

“Look, as far as my career is concerned. I think, I don’t need to say anything. Nothing is left. I know what you are waiting for and it will happen soon,” Sarfaraz had said.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 37-year-old clarified that he is still playing regardless of his selection in the national team.

He further shared that the decision regarding his retirement would be personal.

“Yes, I said ‘nothing is left to say’ the other day. Look, I am still playing cricket and will avail whatever opportunity I would get,” said Sarfaraz.

“In Pakistan team, I never said that ‘I want to bat on this position or that position’. If I could be selected [in the national team], I would be.

“As far as leaving cricket is concerned, that is my personal decision. When I feel that I should quit cricket, I will quit.”

For the unversed, Sarfaraz, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2007, went on to represent the green shirts in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, accumulating 6164 runs with the help of six centuries and 32 fifties.

The wicketkeeper batter led Pakistan to their maiden ICC Men’s Champions Trophy title in 2017 after a thumping 180-run victory over arch-rivals India in the blockbuster final.

He also captained Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series victory, the most by a Pakistan captain.

His last appearance for the green shirts came in a three-match away Test series against Australia last year.

The right-handed batter could score seven runs in the opening Test of the aforementioned series and was subsequently dropped from the side.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed's last white-ball appearance for Pakistan dates back to November 2021.