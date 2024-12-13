Reasons behind Jason Gillespie's untimely resignation come to fore

Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie speaks during a press conference. — Reuters/File

Insiders reveal potential reasons for Gillespie's untimely resignation.

Gillespie's removal from selection committee caused major dissent.

Naqvi refuses to meet former coach's demand for salary increase.



LAHORE: Pakistan cricket has been hit by back-to-back resignations of two head coaches as Jason Gillespie stepped down as the national red-ball trainer just days before the Test series against South Africa.

Insiders have revealed the potential reasons for the untimely resignation of the veteran Australian cricketer from his duties, saying that Gillespie bowed out due to non-acceptance of his demands by the Pakistani cricket authorities.

The conflict reportedly began when Gillespie was removed from the selection committee, a decision that caused significant dissatisfaction. Following this, Gillespie tried to become the head coach for both red and white-ball formats, coupled with a demand for increased compensation.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi refused to meet the demand for a salary increase. Additionally, the board requested Gillespie to spend more time in Pakistan, a proposal he was unwilling to accept.

It is pertinent to mention that similar issues had arisen with former white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, who also resigned before the Australia series due to his unwillingness to reside in Pakistan outside of series commitments.

Pakistan's former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. — AFP/File

Both coaches reportedly sought to bring their preferred support staff as well, adding to the complications.

Gillespie, who was scheduled to arrive in South Africa today (Friday) to oversee the pre-Test series camp, submitted his resignation on Thursday.

Following the development, the PCB named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach.

It may be noted that the reports of Gillespie's resignation started circulating last month after Kristen's discontinuation of duties, but the national cricket governing body dismissed the "rumours".

The PCB firmly clarified that the 49-year-old former Australian cricketer remains in his position and will continue his duties.

Gillespie had been roped in for the role of white-ball coaching on an interim basis for last month's Australia tour in Kristen's absence.

However, the Australian former cricketer had clarified that he wasn't interested in assuming the role on a full-time basis.

"I've only taken over white-ball format coaching on an interim basis. I am not keen on coaching permanently in the white ball format at the moment," Gillespie told Australian media in Melbourne.

"I did not apply for the full-time white-ball coaching."

"I love coaching, but I don’t believe I can spend 11 months away from home. I also don’t think I could mentally handle it," he stated, highlighting his need to spend ample time with his family.