 
Geo News

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Club America in Las Vegas next month

Argentine football star has faced Mexican teams several times, boasting record of three wins and two draws

By
Sports Desk
|

December 16, 2024

This combination of images shows Inter Miamis Lionel Messi (left) and Club Americas Henry Martin. — Reuters/File
This combination of images shows Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (left) and Club America's Henry Martin. — Reuters/File

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF is set to face Mexico City's Club America in an exhilarating friendly match next month at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This matchup, set to take place on January 18, 2025, will serve as a preseason preparation for both teams as they gear up for their upcoming campaigns, beIN Sports reported.

The upcoming clash between the two clubs was made by the Liga MX club via their official Intagram account, in which they wrote, "Clash of Stars" and "See you in Las Vegas."

The post featured images of both Inter Miami and Club America captains — Messi and Henry Martin.

Currently, Club America, which is also the reigning two-time Liga MX champion, is competing in the Apertura 2024 final against Monterrey, hoping to clinch a historic third consecutive title under coach Andre Jardine.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami, which features global icons like Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, recently concluded the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with remarkable success.

The MLS club had remarkable success throughout the league, finishing as league leaders with a record 74 points and winning the Supporter' Shield.

However, their impressive season ended in disappointment, as they marked an early exit from the playoffs in the first round against Atlanta United, losing 2-1 in a best-of-three series.

Furthermore, this is not the first time the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner will face a Mexican team. 

Previously, the Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has faced Mexican teams several times, boasting an impressive record of 3 wins and 2 draws.

ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'
ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'
After Imad, Amir bids farewell to int'l cricket again
After Imad, Amir bids farewell to int'l cricket again
Hendricks, Dussen fireworks lead SA to victory in second T20I against Pakistan
Hendricks, Dussen fireworks lead SA to victory in second T20I against Pakistan
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC 'gives nod' to Pakistan-proposed hybrid model
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC 'gives nod' to Pakistan-proposed hybrid model
Jahandad replaces Sufiyan as Pakistan announce playing XI for second T20I against South Africa
Jahandad replaces Sufiyan as Pakistan announce playing XI for second T20I against South Africa
Imad Wasim re-retires from international cricket
Imad Wasim re-retires from international cricket
Indian teen Gukesh Dommaraju becomes youngest chess world champion
Indian teen Gukesh Dommaraju becomes youngest chess world champion
Reasons behind Jason Gillespie's untimely resignation come to fore
Reasons behind Jason Gillespie's untimely resignation come to fore