Quaid-e-Azam games enter final stage as Punjab claim more gold

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of National Assembly, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary presenting medal to Taekwondo athlete at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, December 18, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

Punjab have continued their momentum in the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, scheduled to end tomorrow (Thursday), claiming more gold medals in different sports.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah, will be the chief guest of the event’s closing ceremony, which will begin at 1:30pm on Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, the athletics competitions of the Quaid-e-Azam games culminated today with outstanding performances of athletes, across both men’s and women’s events at different venues of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the men’s category, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the top unit, securing a total of 12 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze). Punjab closely followed with 11 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze).

Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also participated, contributing to a total medal tally of 33 across the events.

In 100 metres race, Muhammad Hasnain from Punjab clinched gold with a time of 11.10 seconds, followed by Atta Ullah from KPK, who earned silver medal. Hasnain continued his winning streak, finishing first again at 22.52 seconds in 200 metres.

In 400 metres, Ataullah of KPK took gold, clocking in at 50.46 seconds. Akram from Punjab won 1500 metres with a time of 4:05.63.

In the 4 x 100m relay, Punjab’s team, featuring Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Hasnain, secured gold with a time of 42.90 seconds. KP’s athletes also excelled in field events, with Bilal winning the javelin throw and Wassi Ullah taking gold in discus throw.

Meanwhile, in the women’s events, Sindh showcased their dominance, finishing with 7 medals (4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze). Punjab followed closely with 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze). Overall, the women’s events produced a total of 27 medals.

In 100 metres race, Iqra Riaz from Sindh sprinted to victory with a time of 13.07 seconds. She continued to shine, securing another gold in 200 metres with a time of 26.63 seconds. In high jump, Anaya Ahsan of Sindh won gold, clearing a height of 1.43 metres.

The Sindh team, comprising Iqra, Anaya, Alayna and Rania won gold in 4 x 100m relay, with a time of 54.87 seconds.

Kabaddi

The Kabaddi (Asian Style) men’s matches unfolded with standout performances at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall. Punjab and KP emerged as the dominant outfits, claiming victories in their respective fixtures.

The day began with Match No 7, where Punjab got a walkover victory against Islamabad.

In Match No 8, Sindh displayed remarkable teamwork and strategy to defeat Gilgit-Baltistan 72-58, in a high-energy clash that kept the audience engaged throughout.

KP showcased their supremacy in Match No 9, overpowering Azad Jammu and Kashmir with an emphatic 80-27 win. Their commanding performance reflected their tactical precision and athleticism.

Players participating in Kabaddi contest at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Islamabad, December 18,2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

Match No 10 saw KP continuing their winning streak, defeating Sindh 40-24 in a well contested game. KP’s agility and strong defence were instrumental in their back-to-back victories.

In the final match of the day, Punjab demonstrated their Kabaddi prowess, crushing Balochistan 55-11.

Judokas

Meanwhile, the judo competitions brought thrilling action at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall with athletes from Punjab and Balochistan dominating the men's and women's events. Both provinces secured multiple gold medals, showcasing their prowess in the martial art.

Players celebrating after contesting in Judo competition at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Islamabad, December 18, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

In the men’s category, Balochistan emerged as a powerhouse, securing three gold medals in the 50kg, 5kg and 60kg weight classes through stellar performances by Maqsood Ahmed, Khan Noor and Matti Ullah, respectively.

Players celebrating after contesting in Judo competition at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Islamabad, December 18, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also displayed exceptional talent, with Huzaifa clinching gold in the 66kg category and Abdul Rehman winning the open weight class. Sindh’s Muhammad Maaz Bin Mehmood won gold in the 73kg category, rounding out the men’s champions.

The women’s competitions saw Punjab asserting dominance with three gold medals. Syeda Javeria (40kg), Hifza Iftikhar (52kg) and Aima Adnan (63kg) led the charge for their province. KP's Asfa Noor (48kg) and Amna (57kg) added two gold medals for their unit, while Saima of Balochistan claimed gold in the women’s open category.

— With additional input from APP