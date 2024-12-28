 
Ali Zafar, Daniyal Zafar's new song in collaboration with US rapper becomes a hit

December 28, 2024

Pakistan singers brothers Ali Zafar and Daniyal Zafar performing at a show.
Pakistan's singers Ali Zafar and Daniyal Zafar's new song has created a stir on the national and international music industry. 

The track, "Munda on the Rise", is created in collaboration with an American rapper TI aka Tip. It is a major success in Pakistan’s international music industry.

The song by Zafar brothers has created a new record as it garnered over one million views in the first hour after it was posted on YouTube.

Recently, Ali and Daniyal performed this song at a private channel’s fashion show which the audience loved and appreciated. 

"Munda on the Rise" not only brings a new dimension to the Pakistani music industry but also proves how national artists can showcase their talents on the global stage.

Fans bombarded the comment section as they praised the song. 

One of the users said: "No one saw this collab coming, and it's perfect." 

"This is hands-down the most fire collab of the year," wrote another one. 

"The vibe is unmatched here. Y’all are going crazy!" wrote one of the fans. 

Both brothers have previously collaborated and their songs have gotten much praise from the music industry and fan base. 

