King Charles is ‘man in hurry' as ‘new normal' brings new demands

King Charles is reportedly on a journey to find a new normal amid cancer treatment.



His Majesty, who is under close supervision as he undergoes observation, is determined to get back to work.

Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror: "A full year of treatment must certainly have taken its toll, but he's shown that he is absolutely determined to get back to working as normally as possible.

"Like Catherine, the King is undoubtedly having to get used to a 'new normal'. His doctors will continue to keep an extremely close eye on him and will do their best to warn him if he is taking on too much,” notes Jennie.

She adds: “Understandably, though, Charles is a man in a hurry. Cancer has changed the way he thought his reign would begin, and it will be hard to shake off the anxiety that living with cancer must bring.”