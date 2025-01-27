 
Geo News

King Charles is ‘man in hurry' as ‘new normal' brings new demands

King Charles is trying to adjust to his new life post cancer, says an expert

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

King Charles is reportedly on a journey to find a new normal amid cancer treatment.

His Majesty, who is under close supervision as he undergoes observation, is determined to get back to work.

Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror: "A full year of treatment must certainly have taken its toll, but he's shown that he is absolutely determined to get back to working as normally as possible.

"Like Catherine, the King is undoubtedly having to get used to a 'new normal'. His doctors will continue to keep an extremely close eye on him and will do their best to warn him if he is taking on too much,” notes Jennie.

She adds: “Understandably, though, Charles is a man in a hurry. Cancer has changed the way he thought his reign would begin, and it will be hard to shake off the anxiety that living with cancer must bring.”

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?