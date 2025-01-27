Grant Ellis breaks silence on his unexpected ending on 'The Bachelor'

Grant Ellis, known for his appearance on The Bachelor, recently reflected on his journey on the show.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old articulated, “Without giving away too much, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I'm happy with it.”

He added, “I'm happy with decisions I made, and I don't regret anything. I'm very happy with the ending.”

Ellis, whose family support is with his, continued, “They're happy for me. They're happy for this whole experience, and I think that they're happy to see me healing from things that happened in my life and doing it in a way where maybe it'll inspire some people.”

Even if The Bachelor star does not leave with a fiancée, he will walk away with a good friend, Jesse Palmer.

“He's cool! He's really present, and he's invested in the journey as well,” Ellis noted by speaking highly of Palmer.

The Bachelorette alum mentioned, “He was helpful all throughout the journey. We're both athletes, we kind of had that lingo down, and we both had the same mindset. And he has his wife and his kids, so I really looked for his advice and his input.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Bachelor season 29 starts on Monday, January 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.