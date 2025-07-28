 
Vanessa Kirby reveals insights into her 'Invisible character' Sue Storm

Vanessa Kirby opened up about how she prepared herself to portray the character of Invisible Woman

Maliha Javed
July 28, 2025

Vanessa Kirby unpacked her thoughts on how she felt about her role as an invisible woman and how she prepared to play the role.

In a recent chat with Variety, The Crown actress shared she read the comics of the original creator of Sue Storm, Matt Shakman, and wanted to bring out his vision into reality.

"It’s a testament to Matt Shakman’s vision for her, and wanting to be faithful to the comics. It was such a pleasure to go back and read Sue from 1961," she told the outlet.

The Oscar-winning actress went on to say, "It always felt like, 'How can we be as true to what these incredible artists have imagined over the years?’ She always felt like a total mixture of so many things: obviously, deeply maternal and deeply loving and incredibly steady, but also fierce."

Vanessa further added that the Invisible Woman's most fierce thing was her mother's journey in the movie, she noted, "In a way, it taught me so much about motherhood, because that’s what motherhood is. It’s not a passive thing. To give birth, you have to be completely, totally fierce. I’m so happy that you feel that. That’s so moving to me, and all I could have hoped for her."

