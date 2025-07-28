Taylor Swift set to release new music after wrapping up Eras tour

Taylor Swift set to release new music after brief pause

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to release new music after wrapping up her highly acclaimed Eras tour.

On Sunday, an insider revealed to The Sun that the Lover hitmaker is currently working on a "top secret" project after taking time off to be with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video," a tipster spilled to the outlet.

The confidant further said, "It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat."

"Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans," elaborated a tipster.

This news comes weeks after a report from Hits Daily Double suggested that Taylor could be releasing new music.

The publication reported that the 35-year-old songstress is working on her 12th studio album under Republic Records.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift is currently in a relationship with NFL star Travis. The lovebirds started dating in the summer of 2023.