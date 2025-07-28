Rachel Zegler speaks out after leaving 'Evita' mid-performance

'Evita' star Rachel Zegler speaks for first time after mystery health scare

Rachel Zegler shared words of gratitude for the cast and crew of Evita on Saturday after leaving an earlier performance mysteriously.

The 24-year-old actress and singer, who has been starring as Lady Eva Perón in the show at London’s Palladium Theatre for six nights and two matinees a week, recently shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"Cannot describe the love in this building every night, but today in particular," the Evita star wrote along with a photo of her taken during one of her performances.

"I am in awe of this company. The way they come together and never leave anyone behind. We really, truly hold each other's hands throughout each number, and each act, and each show to make sure we work as a crew. And the result speaks for itself," Zegler went on.

The Snow White star also gave a special shoutout to the swings—multi-role understudies always ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

"Well done swing nation," she said, which seemed to be a nod to Bella Brown, who filled in after Zegler had to leave mid-performance.

In Thursday's performance, swing performer Bella Brown—who played The Mistress in the show—received a five-minute standing ovation for her performance of Don't Cry for Me Argentina.

Zegler also spotlighted her costars Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Myla Carmen, writing, "my heart literally overflows for you all."

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, 38, who was among the audience during one of her performances, also gave Zegler a shoutout.

"When I say @rachelzegler once in a generation talent I can't tell you how deeply i mean it. That is a star," the BAFTA nominee wrote in an Instagram Story showing Zegler's final bow.

Jamie Lloyd’s Evita revival is now eyeing a Broadway transfer, but it's unlikely before 2027 due to scheduling conflicts and ongoing West End commitments. However, no official announcement has been made yet.