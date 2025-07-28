 
Travis Kelce loses his long hair as NFL season nears

Travis Kelce debuts fresh cut on social media

July 28, 2025

NFL star Travis Kelce has ditched his longer hair for the upcoming football season.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, debuted his shaved head in a joint post by the NFL and the Chiefs on Sunday.

"Fresh cut Trav," the Chiefs captioned a photo of the football pro taken from behind as he smiled in his signature red and gold jersey.

The buzz cut makes a return amid training for another NFL season. In a Chiefs' post earlier this month, Kelce still had his long hair at the practices.

Kelce appears to be shifting back into game mode after spending a romantic, adventure-filled summer with girlfriend Taylor Swift, also 35. 

A source said the Grammy-winning singer is excited to support Kelce this NFL season, especially because it’s the first time she doesn’t have a busy tour schedule since they started dating, People Magazine reported.

